MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Gonzalo has organized a little bit better Thursday night, but it’s still not the first hurricane of the 2020 season.

At 10:40 p.m. Thursday, the center of the system was about 730 miles east of the southern Windward Islands.

Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 14 mph.

A westward to west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend.

On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands Friday night and move across the islands Saturday and into the eastern Caribbean Sea Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane.

Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea and the cyclone is expected to dissipate by the middle of next week.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Tobago and Grenada and its dependencies.

