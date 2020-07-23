MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical storm warning has been issued for portions of the Texas coast as Tropical Depression 8 approaches. Heavy rains likely over parts of Texas by this weekend.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, the center of the system was about 385 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph, and a west-northwestward to westward motion is expected during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico Thursday night and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a topical storm Thursday night.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass, Texas.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas.

Interests elsewhere along the Texas and Louisiana coast should monitor the progress of this system.

