MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 8 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Hanna.

By 11 p.m. Thursday, the center of the system was about 385 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hanna is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph and a west-northwestward to westward motion is expected during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the center of the storm is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is expected until the system makes landfall. Steady weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass, Texas.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas.

Interests along the Texas and Louisiana coast should monitor the progress of this system.

