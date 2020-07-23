Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Gonzalo is gaining strength as it heads due west.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 970 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands.
Gonzalo was moving to the west near 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.
A general westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected followed by a turn toward the west-northwest on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo would approach the Windward Islands late Friday and Saturday.
Further strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Barbados.
