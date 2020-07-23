MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Gonzalo hasn’t gained any strength on Thursday but it may still become the first hurricane of the 2020 season.

At 5 p.m., the center of the system was about 810 miles east of the southern Windward Islands.

Gonzalo was moving to the west near 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Gonzalo is forecast to continue moving to the west to west-northwest motion with an increase in forward speed expected through the weekend. On this forecast track, the center of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands Friday night and move across the islands Saturday and Saturday evening.

Gonzalo is a tiny tropical storm, and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for for Tobago and Grenada.

