MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 8 will likely produce heavy rains over portions of Texas by this weekend.
At 5 a.m. the center of the system was about 425 miles east-southeast of Port O’Conner, Texas.
The depression was moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.
On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico today and Friday and make
landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.
Slow strengthening is expected, and the depression could become a tropical storm in a day or so.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Port Mansfield, Texas to High Island, Texas.
Interests elsewhere along the Texas and Louisiana coast should monitor the progress of this system.
