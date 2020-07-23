Comments
Download The New CBS4 News App Here
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Some hospitals in Broward are reporting a flattening in the number of people they are treating for COVID-19.
On a call with county commissioners on Thursday, a representative from Broward Health said they have bed space and can add an additional 200 beds if needed.
Memorial Healthcare System told the commissioners they were seeing a surge in patients, CEO Aurelio Fernandez said some of their hospitals near the county line have a large number of patients coming from Miami-Dade.
Memorial Healthcare has requested more ventilators from the state and has added nearly 450 beds by converting other areas of their facilities. They’ve also received 100 nurses from out of state and have another 200 on the way.
You must log in to post a comment.