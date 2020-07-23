MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a Wednesday washout, South Florida woke to mainly dry conditions Thursday morning.

A few showers moved through on the breeze as temperatures hovered in the low to mid 80s.

Passing storms will be possible later due to lingering moisture associated with Tropical Depression 8 now located in the central Gulf of Mexico. With moisture in place, we may see some gusty downpours. Highs will be in the upper 80s and it stays breezy with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Thursday night scattered storms will be possible with lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be breezy with highs in the upper 80s and passing storms.

This weekend a tropical wave moving across the Caribbean may lead to more showers and storms due to an increase in moisture.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo strengthened overnight and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting that it will become the first hurricane of the season on Thursday as it moves toward the Windward Islands. Once Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean it may weaken back to a tropical storm due to drier air. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the path and intensity of Gonzalo early next week. It is still too soon to say what, if any, impacts may be felt here in South Florida. The CBS4 Weather team will be closely monitoring it.

Tropical Depression #8 is forecast to become a tropical storm this weekend and will likely make landfall somewhere along the Texas coastline late Saturday or Sunday morning. Heavy rain, flooding and gusty winds will be possible for folks living along the Texas and Louisiana coastline.