MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez along with city commissioners announced Thursday morning, more money is on the way for people struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are accepting today, $1.3 million in funds from the LHAP (Local Housing Assistance Plan) program for mortgage and rental assistance,” announced Mayor Suarez at a press conference in front of City Hall.

Along with the $1.3 million from the state, the Mayor announced an additional $306,000 of reallocated city funds to help people struggling to pay the rent.

“We know in the city of Miami that you’re hurting. We know that many of you have lost your jobs, many of you are struggling to make ends meet, many of you are trying to push through this pandemic the best way you know how,” said Commissioner Keon Hardemon. “And so our job in the City of Miami is to find resources to continue to help you make it another day.”

Commissioner Ken Russell implored the state, county, and federal governments to send more funds to Miami.

“Beyond the physical suffering, there is an economic suffering that our community is going through,” Commissioner Russel said. “And we as a city, county, state and federal governments are not taking the right steps to address this issue holistically as a team.”

The announcement of help comes amid high coronavirus case numbers across South Florida. Earlier this week, Miami Mayor Suarez said a team of roughly 40 officers would be out on the streets helping to step up enforcement on wearing masks.

“This week, we have emphasized enforcement of our mask rule. We have written 115 tickets. 59 warnings, 41 $50 tickets, 15 $100 tickets,” said Mayor Suarez on Thursday. “And we have closed 15 businesses. Ten [businesses] for 24 hours, and five for 10 hours.”

Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County are also issuing fines for people seen not wearing a mask in public.

The Miami City Commission will debate how to allocate the funds for rental and mortgage assistance. Mayor Suarez said after that conversation with the commission, his office will release information on how to qualify for help.