MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez has made a plea to his residents – take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

During a briefing on Thursday, he said it is of the utmost importance that people wear masks and practice social distancing around others because the city’s hospitals have reached a critical point.

    • He added that the debate over the numbers doesn’t matter but what’s happening in their hospitals does.

    “The real number is, our hospitals are almost at maximum capacity and I didn’t want people to hear it from another politician, I wanted you to hear it from the administrators of the hospitals because we have reached a critical situation ad we have to take this seriously,” he said surrounded by representatives from the city’s hospitals.

    The mayor and the health care professionals said the community needs to take the threat seriously so their infrastructure does not fail and lives are not lost.

