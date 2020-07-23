HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A lucky Fort Lauderdale woman has won a record slot machine jackpot worth more than $3.8 million at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood.

Ms. Laurie, who didn’t want to reveal her last name to the public, hit a jackpot for $3,854,682 on the IGT Megabucks® slots game shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

The jackpot marks the highest payout in history for all six Seminole Gaming properties and the largest slot jackpot ever awarded in Florida on an IGT game.

The lucky player was on a $1 machine and had wagered a $5 bet to win the jackpot.

“I am in absolute shock,” she said. “You like to dream big but that’s really big. That’s not even in the ballpark of what you think you can win. That’s a lottery! It still feels like a dream,” she said in a statement released by the casino.

The woman just celebrated her 60th birthday last week and was spending the evening at the Guitar Hotel having dinner with friends at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood.

When asked about what she plans to do with her winnings, she said, “We’re talking about hurricane windows! We talked about resurfacing the pool or maybe getting a nicer condo after retirement.”

Since reopening on June 12, after being shut down due to COVID-19, the casino has awarded more than $74.8 million in jackpots, including 29 jackpots valued at $50,000 or above.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood has implemented strict safety guidelines to keep guests and employees safe from COVID-19.

Those guidelines include required masks for guests and employees inside any facility except while in the pool, eating, drinking or smoking in designated areas. To maintain physical distancing, only registered hotel guests are permitted access to the pool. Chairs on the pool deck are spaced to encourage social distancing and guests who violate safety protocols may be asked to leave by management.