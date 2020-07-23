(CBS Miami)– Dwyane Wade is a legend in Miami for his work on and off the court.
On Thursday, the former Miami Heat star announced that he, Oklahoma City point guard Chris Paul and Portland Trailblazers forward Carmelo Anthony have joined together to support the Black community with the creation of The Social Change Fund.
Creative Arts Agency, Beyond Meat, Goldman Sachs, and Laureus Sports for Good USA are all committed to supporting Wade, Paul and Anthony in their mission to address issues directly impacting Black people, specifically in the areas of public safety and criminal justice reform.
Proud to come together with my brothers @carmeloanthony @CP3 to create @Socialchangefnd. Our goal is to create a pathway for inclusion & success by championing organizations on the ground doing the work. All lives can't matter until ALL Black Lives Matter! https://t.co/G3ZDQaYBMa pic.twitter.com/iIowX6lbAk
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 22, 2020
“The magnitude of racial inequality is staggering with Black lives socially, politically and economically marginalized,” said Wade in a statement. “We are committed to supporting organizations that directly represent and benefit the Black community with the Social Change Fund. Our goal is to create a pathway for inclusion and success by deploying the necessary funds and resources to invest in long-term change.”
Wade famously spoke out against police brutality at the 2016 ESPY awards alongside Paul, Anthony and former Heat forward LeBron James. The Social Change Fund will initially be funded by contributions from Anthony, Paul, and Wade with the goal to leverage the founders’ influence in sports and entertainment to raise awareness, increase donations, and drive greater impact.
