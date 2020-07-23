Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Davie police are investigating an overnight shooting.
Just before 3 a.m., police were sent to a Wawa gas station at State Road 7 and Griffin Road in regards to the shooting.
Witnesses said they were sitting in their car when a red Dodge Charger pulled up along side them and two men inside began shooting at them. They said six or seven shots were fired, one going through the driver’s side window.
Police said no one was hit by any of the bullets, but a passenger was cut on his arm by the shattered glass.
Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
