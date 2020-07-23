CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A boat docked at a Miami marina was destroyed Thursday morning after catching fire.

A CBS4 News crew was nearby when the fire started and captured video of the flames erupting into the air.

Flames could be seen shooting up from the boat while it was docked at the Sea Isle Marina and Yachting Center along 17th and North Bayshore Drive.

Boat fire in Miami (CBS4)

A short time later, CBS4 flew over the scene and spotted Miami firefighters dousing some hotspots on the wreckage.

Aftermath of boat fire in Miami on July 23, 2020. (CBS4)

There’s no details yet on how the fire started or whether there were any injuries.

