MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 8 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
At 11 p.m. Wednesday, the center of the tropical depression was about 530 miles east-southeast of Texas.
The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph, and this general motion is expected during the next few days.
On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts.
Slow strengthening is expected, and the depression could become a tropical storm in a day or so.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for much of the Texas coast from Port Mansfield to High Island.
Interests elsewhere along the Texas and Louisiana coast should monitor the progress of this system.
You must log in to post a comment.