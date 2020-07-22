Comments
Download The New CBS4 News App Here
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to strengthen as it moves across the eastern Atlantic.
At 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 1,205 miles east of the southern Windward Islands.
It was moving to the west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
A general westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next few days.
Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday.
There are no watches or warnings in effect for this storm.
You must log in to post a comment.