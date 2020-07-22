CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 p.m., the center of the system was about 1,110 miles east of the southern Windward Islands.

It was moving to the west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

A general westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo would approach the Windward Islands late Friday and Saturday.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC

