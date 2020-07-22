CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 7 is close to tropical storm strength in the far eastern Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 1,285 miles east of the southern Windward Islands.

It was moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.


A generally westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next few days.

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Wednesday.

    • There are no watches or warnings in effect for this storm.

