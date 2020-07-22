MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has the fate of every extra-curricular activity in doubt, and one decision is threatening to cause even more hardships for South Florida student-athletes.

This past Monday, despite recommendations from health officials, the Florida High School Athletic Association voted 10 to 5 to keep the fall sports schedule as is.

Coaches and school board members have been sounding off over the last few days upset with the vote, which could potentially eliminate local schools from postseason contention.

“I think the decision recently made by the athletic association statewide is highly unfair,” said Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Carvalho slammed the FHSAA for voting to open up high school training camps Monday, July 27, because Miami-Dade, Borward and Palm Beach are COVID-19 hotspots that would be excluded.

“It affords other teams and other students to actually initiate the conditioning process, leaving behind the South Florida community, and we’re not alone in this. We’re talking about Broward, Miami Dade, and Palm Beach,” he said.

More than 70 schools in the three counties would be affected.

The fall schedule includes half a dozen sports, including the big one – football.

Coaches like Gerald Cox from Booker T. Washington said starting practices later than other programs puts players in dangers.

“From the stand point of making sure our kids are in shape. Making sure their body has been properly prepared for that banging,” Cox said.

Carvalho said Wednesday that by the time the schooling process begins, they’ll be able to work out a way to start fall practices with social distancing protocols in place.

Demetrius Jackson, the head football coach of American Senior High, worries about the health of his players, his staff and their families if and when there is a return.

“The logic I don’t need none of my coaches getting sick. The logic I don’t need none of my players getting sick. I don’t need no body passing away,” Jackson said.

Counties like Miami-Dade could get a late start and still play games. But a shortened schedule means less opportunities for athletes to impress colleges for scholarships. A number of coaches told CBS4’s Mike Cugno that many universities have had to stop recruiting all together.

“This whole thing, I’ve had a lot of colleges backing out. I have one kid, one senior, I have one senior with a legit offer,” Jackson said.

Competitively speaking, many feel the rest of the state is ducking Miami-Dade and Broward.

The two counties dominated in 2019, winning seven of the eight championships up for grabs.

In football, a minimum of 8 games would have to be played to enter the state tournament.

“I put it out there too. I said I think this is their opportunity. If they can get us out of the mix, it gives them the opportunity to win a state championship,” Cox said. “But there are also guys that believe they’ve got to play the best in order to be the best, and they understand without south Florida you’re not getting that.”

Another FHSAA meeting has been called for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dr. Steve Gallon, the vice chair of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, is proposing the county withdraw from the FHSAA altogether.