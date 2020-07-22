Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a unique cinema experience coming to Miami. Instead of a drive-in movie, it’s a boat-in movie and it’s perfect for social distancing.
The Floating Boat Cinema will be made up of 12-24 mini-boats. Each boat holds no more than eight people, and you’re not allowed to sit with strangers. You have to purchase an entire boat, so you’re with only family and friends.
The pop-up movie experience is coming to Miami from September 9 through September 13.
The movies will be a mix of “golden oldies” and new releases and will be announced when tickets go on sale.
There will be free popcorn for everyone attending, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before you set sail.
