MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are no more warnings in the City of Miami for people who aren’t wearing a mask or facial covering in public and the fines are being increased as well. This, as the daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Miami-Dade County remains extremely high.

On Wednesday, there were 2,788 new cases reported by the Florida Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases in Miami-Dade to 92,345.

The new penalty for failure to wear a facial covering in public within City of Miami limits is:

First Offense: $50 fine

Second Offense: $100 fine

Third Offense: $500 fine

Additional Offenses: Arrest/Notice to Appear

Per a citywide emergency order issued last month, facial coverings must be worn in public at all times and until further notice, with limited and specific exceptions as follows:

A child under two years of age;

An individual who is engaged in outdoor work or exercising with appropriate social distancing in place;

An individual who has one or more medical conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a facial covering;

An individual who is obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the facial covering is necessary to perform the service;

An individual who works in a profession where use of a facial covering will not be compatible with the duties of the profession;

An individual who is eating or drinking; and

An individual who is hearing-impaired or an individual who is communicating with an individual who is hearing-impaired.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

There is a countywide mask mandate in effect requiring everyone to wear a mask at all times when in public.

Violators can be fined $100 within the County and businesses where violations take place face a $500 civil fine.

Exceptions to the mask rule are the same as listed above.

MIAMI BEACH

Miami-Beach Police and Code Officers will start giving out $50 civil citations starting Thursday, July 23, for anyone not wearing a facial covering while in a public place or space.

“We all need to be serious about flattening the curve and putting this deadly virus behind us,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “Please do your part and wear a mask.”

BROWARD COUNTY

There is also a mask mandate in Broward County that requires masks be worn in all public spaces including businesses, restaurants, stores, and gyms.

Civil enforcement of a violation may include fines of $1,000 per day per violation and criminal enforcement of a violation may include fines of up to $500 per days, imprisonment up to 60 days or both.