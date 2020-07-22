MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are set for training camp after the NFL Players Association approved its infectious disease emergency response plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes a day after the NFLPA announced the preseason would be canceled and that there would be a number of changes to training camp.

One of those training camp changes included setting roster sizes at 80 players.

The Dolphins’ rookies are expected to report to the team’s Davie training facilities on Thursday.

All 32 teams have submitted IDER plans, but so far only the Fins and seven other teams have been approved. The remaining plans are still under review.

As for fans at NFL games this season, they’ll be required to wear face coverings.

The Dolphins have outlined their plans for fans, ranging from no tailgating to socially-distanced seating.