MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet start across parts of South Florida due to spotty showers.
Morning temperatures were a little warmer, in the upper 70s and low 80s.
A 10 to 15 mph breeze will build out of the east, we could see gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range.
Wednesday afternoon will be similar to Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s due to clouds and rain around.
The on and off again showers and storms are due to lingering moisture associated with a tropical wave now in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. That tropical wave is moving westward and has a medium potential (40% chance) of cyclone development.
With the heating of the day and plenty of moisture in place, some gusty downpours will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Tonight scattered storms will be possible.
Thursday we remain unsettled and the rain chance may be higher with showers likely and some thunderstorms. It will stay breezy to gusty at times. Highs will be a bit warmer to end the week with highs closer to normal around 90 degrees.
This weekend we will likely see nighttime and morning showers with highs in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday.
