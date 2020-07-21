CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression 7 has formed over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the center of the tropical depression was about 1185 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph.

A turn toward the west with an increase in forward speed is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday, and that motion should continue through Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical Depression 7 stats as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. (CBS4)

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

