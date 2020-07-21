Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A compact Tropical Depression 7 is forecast to strengthen over the central Atlantic.
At 11 p.m. Tuesday, the center of the tropical depression was about 1360 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands
The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph.
A faster westward motion is expected during the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Wednesday.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
