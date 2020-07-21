MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mask up when you’re headed out to the store “where shopping is a pleasure.”

Publix will begin enforcing its mask mandate at its more than 1,200 stores.

Masks have been required for a while now in South Florida but the mandate now applies to all of the stores in the grocery chain.

Young children and people who can’t wear facial coverings are exempt.

A Publix spokesperson said with the spike in cases this is the best way to protect customers and employees.

Publix will also continue sanitizing grocery carts, doors, and pin pads. It will also keep reduced hours to allow for extra cleaning.

Meantime, the parent company of Winn-Dixie is reversing its policy on masks.

Beginning next Monday, Southeastern Grocers said facial coverings will be required at all of its stores which include Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas.

Over the weekend, the company resisted instituting such a rule to keep its employees from having to endure “undue friction” with customers.