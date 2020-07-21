MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Keep the rain gear handy.

The rain chance is even higher on Tuesday due to a tropical wave moving to our south. Deep tropical moisture will lead to more showers and storms.

Tuesday morning temperatures we’re a little cooler, in the upper 70s, due to rain-cooled air. Due to more clouds and rain, our highs will be in the upper 80s. With the heating of the day, heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible especially in the afternoon.

Winds could gust higher than 25 miles per hour.

Tuesday night there is a potential for passing storms and lows in the upper 70s.

Mid to late week some lingering moisture will lead to scattered storms. Highs will be in the low 90s through the weekend.

In the tropics, a tropical wave extending from the western Caribbean into the Florida Straits is producing disorganized showers and storms across South Florida, Cuba, the Central and Northwestern Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center says this wave has a low potential (30% chance) of cyclone development as it moves west-northwest over the next few days. It is expected to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, the central Gulf on Wednesday, and the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and Friday. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this system.

The CBS4 Weather team is also monitoring a low-pressure system midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. The Hurricane Center said showers and storms associated with this system have increased and become a bit better organized and this wave now has a medium potential (40% chance) of cyclone development as it moves west. The Hurricane Center said environmental conditions may become a little more favorable for development and this disturbance may become a Tropical Depression over the next few days.