MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has announced some changes the city is making in their efforts to battle the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

During a briefing on Tuesday, the mayor said the city is closing its summer camps.

“That is something that Miami-Dade County and Miami Beach have done. We had one child infected in Henderson Park, two children infected in Coral Gate Park, and one counselor infected in Shenandoah Park. So we’re going to be closing all of our summer camps effective this week,” said Suarez.

The mayor also said they have beefed up their enforcement for mask violations.

“We’re going to have 39 officers enforcing mask violations this week. That’s going to consist of 20 NROs, which are neighborhood Resource Officers, as well as the balance will be police officers. They’re going to be working seven days a week. And that’s just going to be a mass detail what they will all they will do for the whole week is mask enforcement,” he said.

Suarez said he’s been working with the state and county concerning an isolation program.

“If you need to be isolated, the number to call is (305) 614-1716. The criteria for isolation is if you have tested positive, or if you have symptoms and have been tested, in other words, if you are symptomatic and have been tested, then you can call the number to be isolated. There are 400 beds available through the State of Florida. We’re collaborating on this project with Miami-Dade County,” he said.

Suarez said the county is also creating programs for first responders.

“Because we see that first responders and healthcare workers are one of the highest, if not the highest, category of people getting infected,” he said.

Suarez said the state’s health department has conducted over a thousand surveys and it found the largest category of people getting sick is still the 18 to 34-year-olds with 30 percent.

He said the survey also found that 32 percent of people are getting sick are reporting getting sick in their house and 40 percent are reporting getting sick from a family member. He added of those getting sick at home, 72 percent said there was more than one person sick.

“We must be extremely careful when we get home. If you are exposed, and you may not even know that you’re exposed, when you’re coming home your family is in danger. Some have even argued that you should maintain the social distancing and the masks indoors at home. And I would say if you have a vulnerable person that you should consider it if they haven’t been able to isolate,” said Suarez.

The mayor said the slope of increasing new cases per day is 62.

“That’s about half of what it was at the peak which was 125, which is good news. That’s an indication of flattening. That’s an indication that the curve is flattening. And our percent positive, the rate at which people test positive, is now declining at negative .216 per day. That is a week from Friday that was .7 almost 1% positive per day increase which is a very disturbing figure and now it’s negative. So that curve has also declined,” said Suarez.

As for hospital beds, Suarez said they have seen an increase over the last 14 days of 60 percent in non-ICU beds, but only 18 percent in ICU beds. He added that the numbers for the last seven days are better.

Suarez said there is no change for the moment on a stay at home order.

“That is something that we’re continuing to contemplate, to discuss with our medical professionals and with other public officials. But there is no announcement on that today. We’re asking the elderly in our community to please stay home if you can. If you’re 75 or older, you’re the most at risk, please stay home. If you get sick, there’s a chance that you can end up in the hospital, in ICU on a ventilator, and then, unfortunately, this disease can take your life. So we’re asking you to please stay home.”