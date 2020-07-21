BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Mayor Dale Holness held a conference call with 28 Broward mayors on Tuesday. He said they want to get tough on violators of COVID-19 guidelines.

“Part of what came out of this is that we ought to see more enforcement so we can beat this virus,” said Mayor Holness.

John Chidsey, the city of Hollywood’s code manager, told CBS4’s Ted Scouten that 11 businesses were temporarily shut down over the weekend for violations.

“Right now we’re at the point where we’re not giving any more warnings. If we come into a business, if it’s something very minor, we have them adjust it,” he explained. “But if it’s anything we can see that it’s obvious the employees and the management are ignoring the order, then we shut them down.”

We also got an update on Broward hospitals.

“We seem to be flattening out a bit in terms of the number of cases and the positive rate. Our hospitals are not seeing as rapid an increase in the number of patients coming in. There’s an availability of ICU beds in Broward County,” Holness said.

But Mayor Holness said that’s not the case in South Broward, where they’re seeing an influx of patients from hard hit Miami-Dade. They’re getting much needed re-enforcements.

“We were able, in just three days, to acquire 100 nurses from around the nation. Many who have been working in other areas of COVID,” said Maggie Hansen, the Chief Executive Nurse from the Memorial Healthcare System. “We had another request by our staff to add another 100. They’re arriving this week. They will be in place by this weekend. And next week we will be sourcing another hundred nurses.”

Hansen said not only are they getting much needed nurses, they’ve gotten a renewed supply of the drug remdesivir.

“We do have adequate remdesivir right now in supply. We’re going to multiple sources to get it. The patients who need remdesivir and meet the criteria for receiving it are getting it,” Hansen said.

Mayor Holness also pointed out health department statistics that show in Broward 60% of the spread happens in the household, 20% from work, 16% unknown with 2% from July 4 and another 2% from travel.

“Even with in families, if you’re inviting guests over, friends and guests over, facial coverings, social distancing. That’s what works,” he said.

The mayor made it very clear that if hospitals in Broward get overrun that could lead to another shutdown, which us something he said everyone wants to avoid.