MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, health experts encourage you to donate plasma, as it contains antibodies capable of fighting the coronavirus and can lead to a faster recovery.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Germarlon Broadnax is one of those people who could use your help.

He’s intubated and battling COVID-19 at Aventura Medical Center.

MDFR said his condition took a turn for the worse Tuesday.

Anyone with O+ blood who has recovered from COVID-19 is asked to donate plasma to help save his life.

Meanwhile, Jeff Gierson is on a ventilator fighting for his life. Six days ago, doctors told his wife Dulce Gierson he could benefit from a plasma transfusion, but that donor blood wasn’t available.

“When you’re told that you’re eligible for plasma or that plasma may help them, this is not the time to have to plead for someone who has the potential to donate to do so. We have minutes, hours, maybe a day, to get that medicine to our family members. Time is crucial,” she said. “In my husband’s case it’s a little too late, but I’m hoping somebody else doesn’t have to go through this pain.”

Memorial Healthcare System Dr. Candice Sareli said each donation can help at least two patients.

“We absolutely need more donors. We need them now in the midst of a surge in South Florida,” she said. “It is crucial that they not wait for plasma. The earlier we can give them the anti-bodies the sooner they can fight the disease.”

Doug Anderson is a prime example that plasma works.

After almost a dozen days battling COVID-19, the Homestead police officer is doing better thanks to a plasma donation.

“I spoke with him this morning and he is still on oxygen,” said family friend Kelly Denham. “It was very helpful that he got that plasma donation that this is going to be a turning point because the last 11 days have been very tough for him.”

Anderson received an anonymous plasma donation after flyers were released appealing for help.

“You will be helping people and saving lives,” said Dr. Sareli.

Potential donors are encouraged to go online to OneBlood.org and fill out a pre-donation form and donor specialists will get in touch with them.