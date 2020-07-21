Comments
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7 a.m. on July 21, 2020.
FLORIDA: 360,394 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 10,347 cases
- Total Florida Deaths: 5,183
- New Deaths: 90
- Hospitalizations: 21,263
- Total Tests: 3,055,922
- Negative Test Results: 2,691,712
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 14.74%
MIAMI-DADE: 87,035 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 2,797
- Total Deaths: 1,309
- New Deaths: 7
- Hospitalizations: 4,793
- Total Tests: 495,185
- Negative: 410,009
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 22.6%
BROWARD: 40,976 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 1,695
- Total Deaths: 512
- New Deaths: 19
- Hospitalizations: 2,860
- Total Tests: 315,333
- Negative: 275,735
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 17.6%
MONROE: 894 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 35
- Total Deaths: 6
- New Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 52
- Total Tests: 9,457
- Negative: 8,589
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 18%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 3,830,926 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 140,909 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 14,723,194 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 610,560
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.