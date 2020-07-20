CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Doctors and physicians from SOMOS, a network of immigrant physicians that serve low-income communities in New York, are opening up a coronavirus testing site in South Florida.

The new site opens Monday at the Miami Lakes Youth Center.

    • It will offer nasal swab and immunity testing to Miami Lakes residents Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Residents can schedule an appointment at somosny.com or by calling (833) 766-6769.

