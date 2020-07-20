Comments
Download The New CBS4 News App Here
RELATED:
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Doctors and physicians from SOMOS, a network of immigrant physicians that serve low-income communities in New York, are opening up a coronavirus testing site in South Florida.
The new site opens Monday at the Miami Lakes Youth Center.
It will offer nasal swab and immunity testing to Miami Lakes residents Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residents can schedule an appointment at somosny.com or by calling (833) 766-6769.
RELATED:
South Florida Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
How To Make Your Own Face Mask
You must log in to post a comment.