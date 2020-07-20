MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Florida’s upcoming lobster mini-season may not take place in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers has called an emergency virtual special meeting for Tuesday morning. She is going to ask the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to cancel lobster mini-season amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the Keys. She also plans to discuss other protective measures regarding boat ramps and the County’s vacation rental plan.

Monroe County had only 33 new cases in March, 46 in April, 29 in May, 151 in June and now 600 new cases in July so far.

Islamorada has already announced it is closing all of its public parks, public beaches and public boat ramps from July 24 until August 19.

Florida’s two-day lobster mini-season is July 29-30.

The closure includes Anne’s Beach, Library Beach Park and the entire area known as the Fills from MM 77.5 to 79.8. All parking areas will be closed to the public. No vehicles, picnicking, tents, chairs, or other items will be allowed in any park or the Fills area.

The public boat ramps at East Ridge Road, Blackwood Drive and the Indian Key Boat Ramp will be closed.

The closures do not affect private marinas and private boat ramps and visitors are encouraged to support the local economy by using private facilities.

The Founders Park and Plantation Yacht Harbor Marina boat ramps will be open to Islamorada residents and homeowners only or lodging guests. Proof of residency, home ownership and lodging is required.

There is currently a mandatory mask order in place in all public places in Monroe County for anyone over 6 years old.

Restaurants must also close nightly from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. and alcohol cannot be sold from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Bars are still closed. Violators may be fined $500 or face jail time.