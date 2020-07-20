MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida got off to a warm start Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
South areas experienced passing showers.
Afternoon highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s.
Storms will likely develop around midday and this afternoon. Scattered storms possible this evening and tonight. Keep the umbrella handy as the rain chance will increase today and especially Tuesday and Wednesday.
Moisture associated with a tropical wave over the Bahamas will enhance showers and thunderstorms with the potential for heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds. The tropical wave will move across the straits and continue to move west-northwest into the Gulf of Mexico by mid to late week when there is a low potential (20% chance) of cyclone development.
Tuesday our highs will be in the upper 80s due to more clouds and wet weather around. We remain unsettled through Wednesday as the moisture remains high. By middle to late week, highs will be in the low 90s and we’ll see a mix of hot sun and scattered storms.
In the tropics, we are also watching another tropical wave located 800 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The National Hurricane Center said there is a low potential (20% chance) of development over the next five days as this disturbance moves westward at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
