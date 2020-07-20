MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A lawsuit has been filed to stop Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran from opening school campuses in the fall while the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge statewide.

The suit also names the state’s Department of Education and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

The lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of the Florida Education Association, NAACP, educators, and parents.

“Gov. DeSantis needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one,” said FEA President Fedrick Ingram in a statement. “The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control. He needs to accept the evolving science. It now appears that kids 10 and older may pass along the coronavirus as easily as adults.”

The lawsuit contends that ordering an unsafe return to onsite instruction at public schools is a violation of Florida’s Constitution, which requires the provision of a “safe” and “secure” schools, and requests a declaration that the state’s actions and inactions are unconstitutional.

“Everyone wants schools to reopen, but we don’t want to begin in-person teaching, face an explosion of cases and sickness, then be forced to return to distance learning. Florida’s Constitution demands that public schools be safe. Teachers and parents want our schools to meet that basic standard,” Ingram in a statement.

The second count in the lawsuit asks the court to declare that state officials are “putting arbitrary and capricious demands on public schools through the education commissioner’s unfunded emergency order.”

A third count asks that the state and Gimenez be prevented from forcing millions of teachers and students to physically return to schools which should remain closed during the spike in the pandemic. It wants the court to order the state to implement a “meaningful” online instruction plan with accessible internet connectivity and computers and when schools do reopen, they must have adequate personal protective equipment and other supplies, along with reduced class sizes and social distancing that are in compliance with CDC guidelines.

On July 6th, Corcoran ordered schools to reopen in August.

Corcoran, a former House speaker who was tapped by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as commissioner, issued the emergency order on the same day President Donald Trump tweeted that, “SCHOOL MUST OPEN THIS FALL!”

After facing backlash, Corcoran later clarified his order and said school districts could submit their own plans for reopening if they felt a return to physical schools would be detrimental to their teachers and students. He said his order was designed to offer parents and school districts “complete flexibility” about returning students to classrooms.

DeSantis has also faced pushback for wanting schools to reopen.

Earlier this month during a roundtable discussion mayors in Miami-Dade County, the governor said schools should reopen because children are at a lower risk of infection and transmission of COVID-19.

The jury is out on the risk of long-term damage to children who contract the virus. Evidence mounts, however, that older students can spread the disease. A large new study from South Korea finds that kids between the ages of 10 and 19 can spread the virus at least as well as adults do.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who heads the nation’s fourth-largest school district, says it’s still too early to make a decision about what classes should look like this fall and he is troubled by the high percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Miami-Dade County.

Carvalho said in-person classes for the county’s 350,000 public school students will not take place if the county remains in Phase 1 by the start of school on August 24.

Parents in the county were asked to complete a survey to choose which method of learning they prefer for their children when school begins. The learning options are on campus in-person and hybrid courses with staggered schedules, smaller classes and mandatory masks for all, or online learning.

Carvalho said about 50 percent of parents who filled out the survey said they would like their children to return to physical school as long as conditions allow. Forty-eight percent said they would prefer to continue with continuous remote learning.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said schools would not open at all should the coronavirus conditions in the county did not improve.

During a school board meeting on July 14th, Runcie recommended “that instruction will be 100% e-learning if conditions do not improve and continue to worsen. That is the only way we can educate our students while keeping them and their teachers healthy and safe.”