ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket in Florida, but Disney World remains open in Orlando with a new facial mask protocol.
The ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ has plenty of enhanced safety protocols in place, like hand sanitizer, temperature screenings, and social distancing. Everyone also has to wear mask, at all times, except when actively eating or drinking. And there’s the rub.
The eating and drinking loophole meant guests could multitask and walk around the park sipping a soda or munching on a pretzel or giant turkey leg, while heading to the next ride or waiting in a socially distanced line.
Monday, Disney closed the loophole and update the policy to read, “You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.”
That means, stay in one place when eating or drinking anything in the park.
