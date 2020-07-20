FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Eighty-five years ago, Rubin Stacey was lynched in Fort Lauderdale.
His crime? The Black man was accused of “threatening and frightening a white woman,” according to a 1935 leaflet by the NAACP.
Over the weekend, he was honored with a special proclamation. On Sunday, Broward Mayor Dale Holness declared July 19th “Rubin Stacey Remembrance Day.”
Community members and family members gathered at the NAACP headquarters in Fort Lauderdale to be a part of the historic day.
“Learning the history of racism in the community and country, and talking about structural racism, is crucial to elimianting the great inequities that exsist,” Holness told the gathering.
In addition to the proclamation, Holness said the county has discussed the creation of the Broward County Racial Equity Task Force.
