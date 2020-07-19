PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – After nearly 20 days on a ventilator battling the coronavirus, a Plantation man is now awake.

“This is the worst experience I have been through in my life,” said John Place, just moments after opening his eyes. “Wear your mask, stay the distance. This is real.”

But the 42-year-old hasn’t been living this nightmare alone.

His whole entire family also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Place’s wife, Michelle Zymet, spoke with us last week about the emotional roller coaster the family has experienced.

She said they were quarantined for two months prior to Place getting hospitalized in June.

The Plantation couple believes it all happened after their 21-year-old son visited a friend’s house and took off his mask.

Days later, he got sick and virus spread in their home.

“He went to someone’s home and there was a few people there and I’m sure they were eating, drinking and they felt it was time to take the mask off. No one seemed to be sick. Everybody is fine. We’re not going to get anything. Just relax and enjoy the night,” she said.

She said she had discussions with her son about taking precautions.

“I pleaded with him every time he left the house. ‘Please wear your mask, take sanitizer, make sure you’re washing your hands.’ He assured me, ‘Don’t worry mom, I’m doing everything right, relax and chill,’” she said.

Which is why their message is simple.

“This is not a joke. This is a deadly devastating disease that is affecting millions of people across the world,” she said. “You need to listen and understand that you’ve got to take the necessary precautions. Just wear the mask, at least wear your mask, try to wash your hands as often as you can.

“You need to take care of your family. You don’t know at what point in time, let your guard one time and you come home and infect the entire house. We’re five people all infected with the virus and we’re the lucky ones that didn’t get affected the way my husband John is. But he’s fighting for his life. Literally every single minute in that hospital.”

CBS4 wasn’t able to get in contact with Zymet on Sunday, but she said in a Facebook post that it is a miracle her husband is alive.

The couple owns Fun Photo Booth, which has been hit hard economically by the pandemic. Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help with hospital bills for John.