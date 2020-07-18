WATCH LIVEGovernor Ron DeSantis holds a coronavirus briefing
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day South Florida and the rest of the state.

Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on July 18, 2020.

FLORIDA: 337,568 confirmed cases

  • One-Day increase: 10,327 cases
  • Total Florida Deaths: 5,002
  • New Deaths: 90
  • Hospitalizations: 20,632
  • Total Tests: 2,935,520
  • Negative Test Results: 2,594,419
  • 14-Day  Average Positivity Rate: 12.17%

MIAMI-DADE: 81,026 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)

  • One-Day Increase: 3,159
  • Total Deaths: 1,274
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 4,711
  • Total Tests: 483,746
  • Negative: 401,800
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 17.5%

BROWARD: 38,131 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 1,218
  • Total Deaths: 488
  • New Deaths: 11
  • Hospitalizations: 2,790
  • Total Tests: 309,091
  • Negative: 270,647
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 13.8%

MONROE: 810 confirmed cases

  • One-Day Increase: 43
  • Total Deaths: 6
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Hospitalizations: 47
  • Total Tests: 9,152
  • Negative: 8,333
  • 14-Day Average Positivity Rate 13%

These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.

UNITED STATES: 3,650,962 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 139,302 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)

 AROUND THE WORLD: 14,087,052 confirmed cases

  • Deaths: 597,314
  • 188 countries/regions affected

 

TO AVOID GETTING SICK

  • Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
  • Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
  • Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
  • Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.

SYMPTOMS

  • Mild to severe respiratory illness
  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
  • Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure

CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

