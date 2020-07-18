Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day South Florida and the rest of the state.
Here are the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 11 a.m. on July 18, 2020.
FLORIDA: 337,568 confirmed cases
- One-Day increase: 10,327 cases
- Total Florida Deaths: 5,002
- New Deaths: 90
- Hospitalizations: 20,632
- Total Tests: 2,935,520
- Negative Test Results: 2,594,419
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 12.17%
MIAMI-DADE: 81,026 confirmed cases (largest number in the state)
- One-Day Increase: 3,159
- Total Deaths: 1,274
- New Deaths: 4
- Hospitalizations: 4,711
- Total Tests: 483,746
- Negative: 401,800
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 17.5%
BROWARD: 38,131 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 1,218
- Total Deaths: 488
- New Deaths: 11
- Hospitalizations: 2,790
- Total Tests: 309,091
- Negative: 270,647
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate: 13.8%
MONROE: 810 confirmed cases
- One-Day Increase: 43
- Total Deaths: 6
- New Deaths: 0
- Hospitalizations: 47
- Total Tests: 9,152
- Negative: 8,333
- 14-Day Average Positivity Rate 13%
These numbers are provided by the Florida Department of Health Dashboard.
UNITED STATES: 3,650,962 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 139,302 (all states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico)
AROUND THE WORLD: 14,087,052 confirmed cases
- Deaths: 597,314
- 188 countries/regions affected
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
