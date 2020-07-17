MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a wet start to the weekend with scattered showers and storms moving across parts of South Florida.
The muggy morning saw temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs will climb to the low 90s Friday.
CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says keep the rain gear handy as passing storms move in throughout the day with the potential for some gusty downpours.
A disturbance moving in from the Bahamas, along with plenty of moisture and a stronger ocean breeze, will keep the rain chance higher Friday and through the weekend.
The atmosphere will remain moist and unsettled through Saturday and Sunday with the potential for scattered showers and storms.
Highs will be closer to normal due to more clouds and wet weather around.
This pattern will likely stick around through early next week as the rain chance remains high even through Monday and possibly Tuesday.
