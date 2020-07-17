MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has vetoed an ordinance that would have revived an Independent Review Panel with subpoena power to oversee the Miami-Dade Police Department and investigate police misconduct.

Gimenez says he would support an independent review panel without subpoena power.

State law bars civilian panels from issuing subpoenas to police officers, but the ordinance would have allowed the panel to demand records and testimony from others involved in arrests and civilian confrontations.

“I am hopeful the Board will reconsider Commissioner Barbara Jordan’s reworked legislation that removes the subpoena power provision for County employees and elected officials at its meeting on July 21,” wrote Gimenez in a statement about his veto.

A civilian panel was in place in the county years ago but was defunded.

The Independent Review Panel (IRP) is where people could file complaints against Miami-Dade police officers, and allow county staff to investigate claims of wrongdoing.

Mayor Gimenez also vetoed an amendment to the County Home Rule Charter that would allow voters in November to decide whether or not to make the IRP, with the subpoena provision, permanent.

“As I stated during the Board of County Commissioners meetings on July 8 and 9, I am in full support of having an Independent Review Panel to check on law enforcement procedures and ensure they are being followed. I also support having residents vote on whether the Charter should be amended to include an IRP, but, unfortunately, the amendment as written does not provide a clear exemption for County employees or elected officials from being subpoenaed.”

Protesters across South Florida and the country have been demanding police reform including more police oversight and accountability following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“Our law-enforcement officers work very hard every day to build trust with all sectors of our community. We have a number of nationally recognized community outreach programs in place, body cameras for police, layers of federal, state and local police oversight and a zero tolerance policy for abuses — all to ensure our officers are treating everyone with the respect they deserve,” states Gimenez.