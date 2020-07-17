MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade is expanding a hotel program to help protect households from being exposed to COVID-19.

The county and the state are teaming up with hotels and adding 400 hotel rooms to help isolate people who test positive for the virus and need to self-isolate from at-risk family members.

The recent spike in COVID-19 infections among 18- to 34-year-olds has put multigenerational households, common in the county, at a particular risk of having an older member end up in the hospital.

“This is a critical step to stop the spread of the virus in multi-generational households, especially for families that do not have sufficient room for a family member to isolate from others,” Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a statement.

The program pays for hotel rooms for individuals recommended by the state Department of Health who have received hospital care and are released to go home but still need to isolate for a number of days.

The expansion of the program will also help families with a member who has tested positive for the virus but does not necessarily have symptoms, though that person can still spread the virus to family members.

“I want to stress once again that everyone must take personal responsibility, wear masks in public spaces inside and outdoors, stay six feet apart to social distance and if they live with others and are out and about, they need to take measures to protect their loved ones. That’s the only way we can beat this virus – together,” said Gimenez.