BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced a new plan to crackdown on crime in the central part of the county.

“So we’ll be out here, there will be no warnings. We will enforce the laws. We will hold people accountable,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony at a news conference Friday morning to announce the new crime crackdown.

Over the past week, 3 people were killed in the area.

Sheriff Tony said he sees a pattern.

“A lot of mass gatherings, a lot of people at events and we’ve seen the connectivity to where, at these events or after them, shootings are occurring, fights are occurring. Even homicides.”

While checking out another house in Pompano Beach last week, deputies heard gunfire when they arrived. Aside from those mass gatherings, the Sheriff said there’s also problem with large groups of people holding rolling car parties.

“These rolling car shows, where they are strategically planning events within our districts to come out and enjoy themselves in large gatherings and again the by-product has been some form of violence, shootings, etcetera.”

Tony said the time for warnings has come and gone. Now, he plans strict enforcement.

“So over the next few days, we’re going to take a very hard activity and that we will not be providing warnings. We will enforce the letter of the law whether it be for traffic violations, we will enforce the letter of the law as it applies to house parties and violations of codes. Should it come to an occasion we will even arrest someone out here.”