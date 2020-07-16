MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Miami is front and center in efforts to find a vaccine for the virus.

“As an infectious disease physician, I see the COVID vaccine work as one of the most important initiatives of my career so far,” said Dr. Susanne Doblecki-Lewis. “I think we all see the importance to ending this pandemic.”

Across the nation, in public and private labs, vaccine trials underway.

The race is on to find the vaccine that could prevent the spread of coronavirus.

That’s the case at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, which gearing up for a Phase 3 trial of a vaccine developed by the biotechnology company Moderna.

“For this we are looking for 30,000 people across the United States. We are looking for 1,000 volunteers here at U of M,” said Dr. Doblecki-Lewis.

Folks over 18 who have not had coronavirus now have an opportunity to support research efforts.

“We are trying to have our vaccine population reflect the diversity of South Florida in age, gender, race, so it is truly representative of people affect by COVID,” said Dr. Doblecki-Lewis.

The Moderna vaccine has been through Phase 1 testing. In high doses, there were side effects. The Phase 3 test will involve a lower dose.

“The dose that they have chosen to go forward with is the middle dose,” explained said Dr. Doblecki-Lewis. “There were not any side effect that would have been considered severe.”

Coronavirus cases rampaging and deaths from the pandemic accelerating, in addition to political pressure, have combined to put research, which would normally take years, on a fast track.

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.