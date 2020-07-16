CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
By Jim Berry
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Jim Berry, Local TV, Miami Hurricanes, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami has reportedly shut down football workouts after at least three players test positive for COVID-19.

CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald said this was done out of an abundance of caution.

UM is not revealing which players tested positive.

The Canes began working out Monday in small groups.

It’s unclear when they might return to the practice field.

But the even bigger question: Will even be a college football season?

NCAA President Mark Allen Emmert said the nation must “get a much better handle on the pandemic” for there to be collegiate sports in the fall.

Jim Berry

Comments