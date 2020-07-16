Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami has reportedly shut down football workouts after at least three players test positive for COVID-19.
CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald said this was done out of an abundance of caution.
UM is not revealing which players tested positive.
The Canes began working out Monday in small groups.
It’s unclear when they might return to the practice field.
But the even bigger question: Will even be a college football season?
NCAA President Mark Allen Emmert said the nation must “get a much better handle on the pandemic” for there to be collegiate sports in the fall.
