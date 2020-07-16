MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In an effort to speed up state-run coronavirus drive-thru testing sites, so-called ‘symptomatic lanes’ will begin Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.

The two South Florida locations are part of pilot program to reduce wait times at testing sites and to expedite test results.

The other two locations are the Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville and the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

At the sites, symptomatic individuals will be directed to a separate lane for testing and will be provided an observed, self-swab test under the supervision of a health care professional.

Anyone with symptoms, 5 years of age and older, can receive a self-swab test.

Test results will be available within 72 hours via e-mail.

Appointments are not necessary.

The Hard Rock Stadium and Orange County Convention Center sites will be able to conduct up to 500 self-swabbing tests per day, the War Memorial Auditorium site will be able to conduct up to 1,000 self-swabbing tests per day and the Regency Square Mall site will be able to conduct up to 2,200 self-swabbing tests per day.

If the pilot program is successful, it will expand to more state-run testing sites.

There are 50 state-run testing sites right now capable of conducting up to 29,000 tests per day.

A list of state-supported testing sites can be found here.