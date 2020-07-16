MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A runaway kangaroo that was seen hopping around the streets of Fort Lauderdale on Thursday morning has been captured by police.
Fort Lauderdale police say they captured the marsupial near the area of the 1300 block and NE 2nd Avenue and turned it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center.
Police did not say where the kangaroo came from.
Images from Chopper 4 showed several units surrounding the kangaroo, as police took him into custody.
The animal was taken to a barn where police keep their horses.
Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning?
Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center. pic.twitter.com/y4rZ5QQApS
— Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.