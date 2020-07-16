Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police said Thursday they will start issuing citations for any violation of the COVID-19 emergency orders.
A spokesperson for Miami-Dade police said citations for individuals would be $100 and $500 for businesses.
Police said those who can not afford the fines, would be required to complete a program and complete a certain amount of community service hours.
On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported a total of 75,424 coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade, with a single-day increase of 3,107 cases with 44 more deaths for a total of 1,246 deaths since the pandemic began.
