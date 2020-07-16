MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County will be sending out more than 332 thousand vote-by-mail ballots Thursday ahead of the August 18 Florida Primary Election.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday, August 8 by 5:00 p.m.

Since Florida is a closed primary state, only voters who are registered members of political parties can vote for respective party candidates or nominees during a primary election.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis in Florida, many voters are opting to cast their ballots during early voting or vote-by-mail in order to avoid crowds and lines at polling places.

If you receive a ballot in the mail, you can change your mind and vote in person.

“The voter is entitled to change their mind if they decide that they want to go ahead and vote in person. Instead, our poll workers are going to see that a ballot was mailed to you, you would just tell them that you didn’t return it and they’ll know that because otherwise it would state that the ballot was returned, then you can go ahead and vote in person as an alternative,” explained Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

Any registered voter in Florida can choose to vote-by-mail.

Your county’s Supervisor of Elections must receive the ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 18.

The U.S. Post Office suggests sending your ballot at least a week before the deadline to make sure it gets delivered on time.

You can also drop it off at your county’s Supervisor of Elections office.

If you have not registered to vote or need to update your voter’s registration information, the deadline is Monday July 20.

The easiest way to register to vote is to do it online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

In addition to vote-by-mail ballots, state law requires early voting to be held for at least eight days.

RELATED: CAMPAIGN 2020

In Miami-Dade, early voting for the Primary Election begins August 3 through August 16.

Click here to view the schedule, times, and locations in Miami-Dade

In Broward County, early voting takes place August 8 through August 16.

Click here to view schedule, times, and locations in Broward County.

In Monroe County, early voting takes place August 3 through August 15.

Click here to view schedule, times, and locations in Monroe County.