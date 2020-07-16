MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) — Monroe County is adding new nightly restrictions in an effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus in the Florida Keys.

The Board of County Commissioners is ordering all restaurants and bars to close nightly from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. It is also banning all alcohol sales every night from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m.

The new restrictions begin Friday, July 24 and extend through Wednesday, August 19.

The decision comes as Monroe County continues to see a spike in positive COVID-19 cases. The County now has a total of 715 cases and 30 deaths. It also has a two-week positivity rate of 13.3%.

The ordinance will be re-discussed at the regularly scheduled board meeting on August 19 where it could potentially be renewed.

Bars are still currently closed per the Department of Business and Professional Regulation Emergency Order but are included in the local ordinance should things change at the state level.

The closures and alcohol sales ban affects all municipalities in the Keys, unless a municipality enacts different rules.

Anyone who violates the rules could face up to 60 days in the jail and a fine of up to $500.

Businesses found in violation could face fines up to $1,000 for a first offense and $5,000 for a repeat offense. Each day a violation of this ordinance occurs is considered a separate offense.